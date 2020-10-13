Billie Eilish has been making a lot of noise owing to Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die lately. The singer is the youngest ever artist to record a theme song for a James Bond movie. The Bad Guy singer is also known for her raw self. She wears exactly what she wants to and has no absolute f*ck to give to the trolls. However, this time, there’s a change in her usual avatar and we’re totally loving it!

Advertisement

Fans would know that Billie always opts for baggy clothes. The Bad Guy singer has an obsession towards it, and that’s how her massive followers are used to watching her. However, this is a rare occasion, as the singer has slipped into a tank top avatar. To begin with, she looks uber cool in the same.

Advertisement

The No Time To Die singer was spotted running errands with her friends in South California. The Everything I Wanted singer wore grey a tank top and paired it up with casual shorts. Brownish socks with Gucci logo and slides completed her look.

Billie Eilish wore a simple pendant in the neck and left her green hair in a high bun. The Grammy-award winning singer’s monochrome look was a rare view for fans. Many were in awe of this look and even ended up calling her s*xy. Many others did not enjoy it as much, on the other hand.

A fan wrote, “god really said billie eilish > everyone else”

god really said billie eilish > everyone else pic.twitter.com/GmklOyXDI0 — soph (@keepmecIo5er) October 12, 2020

Another wrote, “daily reminder that billie eilish is s*xier than you”

A Bad Guy singer fan tweeted, “can’t wait for the day when billie eilish stops getting judged for wearing tank tops outside of her baggy clothes aesthetic.”

can’t wait for the day when billie eilish stops getting judged for wearing tank tops outside of her baggy clothes aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/8CvVcDaqdZ — saniyah | ia bc college apps (@eilishswifts) October 12, 2020

One of the users wrote, “in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body.”

in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body. pic.twitter.com/pMRFdZZ7mE — GamesNosh (@GamesNosh) October 13, 2020

One of the fans defended their favourite as, “Maybe she wouldn’t have to wear them if people like you kept their opinions about a teenager’s body to yourself”

Meanwhile, Billie had previously addressed all the opinions on her body. She released a short film ‘Not My Responsibility’ and put a full stop to the trolls for once and all.

Must Read: After Enola Holmes, Netflix To Bring Sherlock Junior Movie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube