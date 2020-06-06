Billie Eilish’s EXPLOSIVE Revelation: “I Have NEVER Been Physically Desired By Someone”

Billie Eilish has been the torchbearer when it comes to discussing body issues. The Bad Guy singer has been pretty vocal about her thoughts and never filters anything before speaking. She presents her views in a way that’s relatable to people facing similar issues all over the world.

A video recently appeared on YouTube in which we saw Billie Eilish stripping her clothes while shaming the body-shamers all around.

In a recent interview with GQ, she said, “Here’s a bomb for you: I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody. So I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys, I mean anyone, everyone, judging [my body], or the size of it,” she said.

Billie Eilish added, “That doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before. Sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman.”

“That tour video was about all that. It is me saying: look, there is a body underneath these clothes and you don’t get to see it. Isn’t that a shame?” Billie Eilish explained.

In the YouTube clip, Billie Eilish was seen saying, “Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it – and judge me for it. Why make assumptions about people based on their size?”

“My body is mine and yours is yours. Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to,” Billie Eilish concluded her conversations with GQ.

