Dwayne Johnson Becomes 3rd Most Preferable Choice For The US PRESIDENT Among Bookies, Deets Inside

From one of the most loved wrestlers to being a Hollywood superstar, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has come a long way. But it seems his journey is all set to get more exciting.

It has always been speculated that Dwayne Johnson may fight for the presidential elections in the future. Though he himself has not admitted to standing in the elections in 2020, people have continued to water the rumours. The passionate speech he gave on social media earlier his week further took the speculations to another level.

In his post, Dwayne Johnson said, “Where are you? Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader?

The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it.

The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word – we got this – and together, change will happen. Where are you?

Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun.

#normalizeequality #blacklivesmatter” he captioned while he shared the video.”

Now according to Oddschecker, Dwayne Johnson is now 3rd most backed presidential choice among the UK bookmakers after Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It so happened that after the viral speech of Johnson he got 3.34 percent of all bets. Reportedly, The Rock is currently priced at +40000 by the UK bookmakers which means there’s a 0.2% chance that he can win the 2020 Election. Now many of you will say that is a very low percentage but you’ve to count the fact that he is not even running for the 2020 elections as of now.

On the films’ front, Dwayne Johnson was last seen in Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level. He will be next seen in films like Jungle Cruise and Black Adam.

