Kim Kardashian To Live Separately From Hubby Kanye West Amid Tension In Marriage?

The reports of trouble in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s paradise have been making rounds for a while now. Now, if the reports are to go by, Kim is considering moving out of the house, to spend some time apart amid lockdown.

Grapevine claims that Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star is taking measures to save their relationship. A few days ago it was reported that the two were staying on the different ends of the house during the lockdown, so as to avoid clashing, that had started happening quite often.

A source close to the development told The Sun, “Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn’t want a divorce”.

Pointing out at how Kim Kardashian is the only married sister, The source said, “considers her marriage to Kanye and their family together a huge success. The last thing she wants is a divorce – especially because the public backlash after her second divorce was unbearable.”

On the contrary, the two celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last week. Kim Kardashian marked the same with adorable pictures of the two. She also shared some unseen glimpses from their wedding day.

