Angelina Jolie isn’t just known for her talent but also for her beauty all around the world. The Maleficent actress was crowned the most beautiful woman in the world by Vanity Fair in the year 2008. And you’ll be surprised to know that the Salt actress does absolutely nothing extra for her glamorous skin but follows a very basic routine.

Angelina Jolie recently turned 45 and doesn’t look a day more than 21. And no jokes here. The Maleficent actress likes to keep everything to minimal from makeup to her skincare regime.

In an interview with Refinery29, Angelina Jolie’s dermatologist Rhonda Rand revealed that she started taking care of her skin at a very young age. “She’s always been such a natural beauty, so she didn’t even have to do much,” Rhonda Rand said. “It was really just sunscreen, proper cleansing with a mild, gentle cleanser, antioxidants, sometimes glycolic [acids], and natural products.”

Rand also added that she doesn’t really need to exfoliate her skin or chemical-based products to make her look beautiful, she’s a natural at it.

Angelina Jolie’s approach towards makeup is also very minimalistic. She believes in less is more concept and all her red-carpet looks are proof of the same. The Maleficent actress only wears while she’s working otherwise it’s a big NO-NO for her.

Angelina Jolie’s dermatologist, Rand has her own brand of skincare and she uses products based on alpha hydroxy or antioxidants, Dermbasics RR Perfection cream, a chemical-free antioxidant sunscreen.

So that’s that. Isn’t this super affordable?

