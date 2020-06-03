Tired Of Dull Skin? Here’s A ‘Ghar ka Nuska’ For All The Men Out There

How often do we talk about men’s skin? Almost never. Not that it’s some kind of cliche that only women care about skin and hair, everyone does including men. And why not? That’s the first thing someone notices when you meet them for the first time.

Also, one thing that I’ve noticed about men is that they don’t really like to spend money buying stuff for their face. They would rather use some of their mom’s made remedies to fight acne and dull skin but spending on the skin well being is a big NO-NO for them.

Here’s a ‘Ghar Ka Nuska’ exclusively for men to brighten their skin and day!

Take a tablespoon of fuller’s earth (Multani mitti) and half a tablespoon of gram flour.

Add a quarter tablespoon of freshly grated turmeric.

For oily skin add water and for dry skin either add honey or raw milk.

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and make a thick paste of the same (not too thick though).

Apply it on your face for 15 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water

Now pat your face with a soft and dry towel and apply aloe vera gel and you can carry on your night care regime if any.

Or aloe vera alone will do wonders!

Apply this face mask every three days and for it for at least four weeks.

Thank us later for this wonderful home-remedy! For more such articles, stay tuned to Koimoi.

