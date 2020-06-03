Divayanka Tripathi Holds A Pencil & Wears Glasses Amid Lockdown: “Never Too Late To Study”

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi feels it is never too late to be a student. So, she has started studying again amid lockdown.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, an avid user of social media, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself wearing glasses, holding a pencil and a book in front of her.

“Never too late to study,” Divyanka Tripathi, who is popular for her role in the show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, captioned the image.

Divyanka Tripathi, who was also seen in the spin-off series of “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” titled “Yeh Hai Chahatein”, had recently shared some memories of her NCC cadet days on social media. The actress reminisced about how they had different norms for beauty and achievement.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi and her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, will soon start their own production house called One Reason Films.

The banner was registered two years ago.

