Angelina Jolie Reveals The Reason Why She & Brad Pitt Opted To Name Their Elder Daughter Shiloh

Angelina Jolie and her adorable mom avatar makes it to the news time and again. Recently in an interview, she revealed why Brad Pitt and her named their first daughter Shiloh. The reason will surely surprise you as it did us! Read on to know.

In an interview, Angelina Jolie made a funny revelation as she said when she visited different hotels, she would name her alias as Shiloh Baptist. While she said the name is so biblical, she also made it very clear that it wasn’t the reason why they named their daughter.

Talking to Vanity Fair, she said, “It was a name my parents almost named their first child – there was a miscarriage: Shiloh Baptist. Because my father had been shooting in Georgia and that was the most southern name [my parents] could come up with. It’s a name I always liked. I used to go under it in hotels: Shiloh Baptist. I’d gone under it when Brad called hotel rooms where I was staying.”

It was during this interview Angelina Jolie spoke about her idea of raising her 6 kids (Maddox, Paz, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox). She said that she wants to teach them about all the religion.

Angelina Jolie also spilled beans how Brad Pitt once gifted her a bookshelf with books on every religion. She further added that is how she wishes to raise her kids. “They can pick one or be a student of all of them. We’ll celebrate Kwanzaa for our girl. We’ll celebrate moon and water festivals for our boys. We’ll take them to temples in certain countries. Also to church,” Jolie said.

Meanwhile, a lot has been spoken about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 2016 split. It is also said that Angelina was the reason for the split between Brad and his ex-wife FRIENDS fame Jennifer Aniston.

