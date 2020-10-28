General Hospital, a soap opera that is in the Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera in production, is reportedly letting go of two of its cast members. Reports suggest that actors William deVry (Julian Jerome) and Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer Falconeri) will no longer be part of the cast. Read on for more.

The show saw William and Emme join the cast in 2013. With the show running for decades now, it premiered on the ABC television network on April 1, 1963, it’s not shocking when characters are introduced and pulled off the show.

But that’s not the case here. With these recent speculations about Emme Rylan out of General Hospital making headlines, netizens have been asking if the exiting news is true. According to a report in Day Time Confidential, it is likely Rylan has been shown the exit and will not feature in the upcoming seasons.

While an official announcement of the same is still to be made, the rumour mill suggests her character will be given a ‘happily ever after’ ending on General Hospital. As per the rumour reports, speculations are that Emme Rylan’s Lulu will wind up leaving with Dante Falconeri aka actor Dominic Zamprogna. Dominic’s character recently made a comeback on the show. What’s the reason behind her reportedly being out of the show is still unknown.

Talking about Willliam deVry’s Julian Jerome, he debuted in the show as media tycoon Derek Wells. A while later it was revealed that he was the presumed dead mob boss Julian Jerome.

Emme Ryan’ began her acting career in 2005. She starred in Drake & Josh, Guiding Light, The Young and The Restless and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. She joined the cast of General Hospital in 2013 as a series regular. Emme has also featured in films like Bring It On: All or Nothing, Impulse Black, Shevenge, 2BRO2b, History and Armageddon for Andy.

Will Emme Rylan and William deVry be out of General Hospital – only time will tell. Stay tuned to Koimoi to know more.

