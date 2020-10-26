Taylor Swift’s Folklore SHATTERS Records, Becomes The First Album To Sell A Million Copies In 2020!

In a year where there hasn’t been much good news, singer Taylor Swift has a major reason to be celebrating. The ‘You Belong With Me’ singer’s recent album, Folklore, has become the first to sell a million albums in 2020 in the US.

The album, which released on July 24, returned to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for its eighth non-consecutive week (on the chart dated October 31).

According to reports in billboard.com, Tayloe Swift’s Folklore has become the first album to sell a million copies in the US in 2020. With around 57,000 copies sold in the US in the tracking week ending October 22 (according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data), the total album sales of Folklore jumped past one million (to 1.038 million), making it the first album to sell a million copies in 2020.

Folklore is Taylor Swift’s ninth album to sell at least one million copies in the US. Her album to earn the same acclaim was Lover. This album released on August 23, 2019, was the only album to sell a million in the US in 2019. It sold 1.09 million last year.

Talking about Folklore, Taylor Swift initially approached Aaron Dessner for the collaboration. According to reports, Dessner introduced her to Justin Vernon and Swift & Vernon wrote the track Exile together. The remaining album is a collaboration between Taylor and her long-time partners Jack Antonoff and William Bower.

In July, the pop star revealed that Folklore will have 16 songs in total and that the physical deluxe edition will have a bonus track.

In other news, Taylor Swift has earned quite a few nominations at the upcoming American Music Awards 2020. The pop singer has been nominated for Artist of the year, Favourite music video, Favourite Female Artist – pop/rock and Favourite album – pop/rock

