Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Secret REVEALED! Here’s His Diet & Work Out Routine

Ron Kardashian has led a private life unlike his siblings Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie Jenner. For the most part of his life, he has been struggling with weight issues. And he has been working hard to be on the right side of his weight to keep up with his three-year-old daughter Dream.

The 33-year-old reality TV Star, according to the latest report, is proud of losing weight and staying healthy. He has been trying to maintain his weight all for himself and for his daughter Dream. Recently, He had attended Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday on Keeping Up With the Kardashians! show. The entire family filmed a birthday special for Kim and Rob Kardashian was in attendance to look back on the memories.

As per HollywoodLife, a source has said, “Rob feels better than ever and has worked really hard to lose the weight. It’s something that doesn’t happen overnight and he’s so proud of what he’s accomplished. Now that Dream is 3-years-old and she has so much energy and is always running around, Rob was determined to get to a healthy weight so he could keep up with her. He wanted to be able to be there for her and be the father she needs.”

The report further added that Rob Kardashian has been following diet and exercise routine which has led to achieving his weight loss goals. His diet mainly consists of protein and veggies. Even though he has cut down on the junk food, he allows himself to cheat days on special occasions.

The work out routine for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been a lot of cardio on the treadmill plus a bit of weightlifting to tone his muscles. The source said to the publication, “His family has been a huge support system and their positive feedback, along with his main motivation being Dream, has pushed Rob to keep going and maintain his healthy physique.”

Now that holidays are coming up, Rob Kardashian would be facing a challenge when it comes to eating healthy. The report reveals that the reality TV star is ready to face it. The insider told the publication, “As the holidays near he will absolutely eat all the great food that surrounds the holiday but he now has a more of a determination to keep the weight off so as much as he will have fun with his food journey he is monitoring much more this time around and will continue to do it because it makes him feel good.”

