Miley Cyrus’ Fans Have A New Theory Related To Kendall Jenner’s Birthday Bash, FIND OUT!

Miley Cyrus is one such diva who is always too happy in her own company. The singer manages to grab all eyeballs with whatever she does. This time again the Midnight Sky singer has found herself in the headlines, and that is related to Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash.

Advertisement

We all recently saw Kendall celebrating her birthday with all pomp and shaw. But, Miley’s fans have a new theory about their favourite, and it involves the backlash to Kendall’s Halloween birthday party.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kendall Jenner threw a grand Halloween birthday bash on October 31, despite the fact that the country is still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The party was inside, and people were photographed without masks and with no social distancing, which caused instant internet criticism. Miley Cyrus meanwhile was hanging at home on Halloween. Now her fans think she’s unfollowing celebrities who went to Jenner’s party.

“Every single celebrity at a halloween party after they praise about social distancing and staying home while miley cyrus was reading a book alone in bed on halloween night,” one fan tweeted, alongside a photo of Miley Cyrus. Check out the tweet below:

every single celebrity at a halloween party after they praise about social distancing and staying home while miley cyrus was reading a book alone in bed on halloween night. pic.twitter.com/djuMlUfk5C — dan | PLASTIC HEARTS NOV 27 (@unholysmiler) November 1, 2020

Guests at the event included Justin and Hailey Bieber, The Weeknd, Kylie Jenner, Saweetie, Doja Cat, and Scott Disick. Hardcore stans noticed Cyrus was not following a number of attendees as of November 1. Well, no one really knows it for sure if the singer was following them in the first place. Check out the tweets of a several fans below:

miley cyrus unfollowed everyone that was partying last night omg pic.twitter.com/tS3Wn93684 — an xo (@mileytanked) November 1, 2020 Miley Cyrus unfollowed many celebrities that attended/threw a party last night! She unfollowed Kylie Jenner, Saweetie, Kendall Jenner, The Weekend, and more — Madison Beer Fanpage 🚀 (@Madison74242598) November 1, 2020 Miley unfollowing everyone that was at kendall’s party… Yeah a queen if you ask me — Ready to clown ¹ᴰ 🌻 (@larentsistheway) November 2, 2020

Do you guys really think Miley Cyrus must have unfollowed everyone who attended Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash?

Well, Miley wasn’t the only celebrity setting a good example by staying home and safe on Halloween night. Ariana Grande and Tinashe both also warned fans about the risks involved in going out for some fun for the night. “These lil Halloween parties are not worth getting sick for. PLEASE … BE SAFE OUT THERE! USA hit a new record number of Covid cases in a day TODAY,” Tinashe tweeted.

these lil Halloween parties are not worth getting sick for.

PLEASE … BE SAFE OUT THERE! USA hit a new record number of Covid cases in a day TODAY 👀 — TINASHE (@Tinashe) October 31, 2020

Now, what do you think about Miley Cyrus and Kendall Jenner’s cold war?

Must Read: Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Secret REVEALED! Here’s His Diet & Work Out Routine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube