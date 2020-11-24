Singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus used her 28th birthday to shared a throwback video from her childhood on Instagram. On the occasion, she paid a tribute to Britney Spears by sharing a home video of herself singing Britney’s 2001 hit!

Advertisement

The Wrecking Ball singer took to Instagram and shared her birthday post, wherein she made it clear that the 38-year-old pop star has had a significant impact on her life. She shared a video that showed various clips of herself throughout her childhood. It also included a video where she can be seen singing Britney’s 2001 hit song “Slave 4 U”, and tap dancing.

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus looks adorable in the videos shared by her. Now, it’s clear as to she is destined to be a performer just like Britney Spears. Sharing the video, she wrote captions for her birthday post all about Britney. “Cheers to another year of Britney Spears and facing fears! YASSSSS! Thank you for making my life so unbelievably rad! Appreciate you! [emojis] – yes I deleted and uploaded in colour cuz it’s my birthday and I can do whatever the f–k I want …. just like I do every other day of the year,” she wrote in the caption.

Soon after Miley shared the post on Instagram, several stars from the industry such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Minogue Selma Blair, Jeremy Scott and others left their birthday well-wishes for her in the comments section. Her post came on the same day when appeared on Apple’s New Music Daily Radio with Zane Lowe for an interview and talked about her one-year sobriety. She admitted by saying, “Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of … and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f*****g sober.’

Miley Cyrus also stated, “I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and you know I feel like I really accepted that time.” Further explaining about “one of the things” she used is, “‘Don’t get furious, get curious. So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?'”

Must Read: Gordon Ramsay Calls It A Worst Thing To Be Mistaken As His Son’s Grandfather

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube