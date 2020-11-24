Just a couple of days ago, we brought you the news that actors Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner had joined the cast of Netflix and Skydance’s upcoming time travel flick – The Adam Project. Now, we have got to know that the team has got more interesting. As per reports, Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener have also joined the sci-fi film.

Advertisement

Directed by Stranger Things’ executive producer Shawn Levy, the production of this film began last week in Vancouver. Read on for details about the actor’s on-screen characters and more.

Advertisement

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, besides Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Ruffalo and Catherine Keener, The Adam Project also stars newbie Walker Scobell and Alex Mallari Jr. As per the report, Mark will be seen essaying the role of Ryan’s dad – but fear not, the HULK won’t be shown as years older than the Deadpool star.

The portal reported that The Adam Project will star Ryan Reynolds as a man who travels back in time to get help from his teen self. Together, they have to find their late father (Mark Ruffalo), who is the same age as Reynolds. The flick will show their efforts to set things right and save the future.

Talking about the characters the other new cast members are playing, Catherine Keener will portray the role of the villain – a woman who has stolen powerful technology from the physicist. Walker Scobell will play Ryan’s younger self in his debut performance. Alex Mallari Jr. will show some dark shades in his role as the villain’s right hand.

Jonathan Tropper and David Ellison have penned down the script for the Adam Project. Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce the multi starrer flick. The film is the first venture for Ryan Reynolds’ The Group Effort Initiative. This association is a self-financed diversity and inclusion program whose goal is to give people of colour a chance to work and learn while on the production team. The Initiative is a joint effort between Maximum Effort and Blake Lively’s B for Effort.

On the work front, Mark Ruffalo recently featured in the HBO series, ‘I Know This Much Is True’. The actor even won the best actor in a limited series Emmy. Ryan Reynolds will soon feature in Netflix’s Red Notice co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Must Read: Black Panther 2: Two MCU Characters Will Fight To Be The King Of Wakanda?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube