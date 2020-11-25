The moment we start thinking that there’s still a hope of something good will happen, the year 2020 is like “Wait kid, let me show you my real face”. The reason we are saying this is because The Office is taking an exit from Netflix and yes, it’s official.

One of the most loved and critically acclaimed sitcoms which enjoyed an original run of around 9 years, will be dropped by the streaming giant. In the past few years, with memes taking over the social media, the show had risen to fame once again and we saw a new fan base in the making. But that’s the half part of the story, the other half is a good one as the sitcom is heading towards its new home, Peacock.

Yes, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski’s The Office will be moving to Peacock streaming service. Its last date on Netflix is 31st December. On Tuesday, Netflix published the list of new additions to the service as well as the ones which will be taking an exit.

Here’s how fans are reacting on The Office’s exit:

“Spiderverse AND the office are being removed from Netflix?????? I’m cancelling my subscription”

“Watching the episode of the office when Pam and Jim get married …. before they take it off Netflix”

“I really don’t know what I’m gonna do when I can’t go to Netflix to watch The Office. It’s been my life for the past 8 years.”

“Rewatching the office one last time because it’s getting taken off of Netflix in a month”

“At this point I’m only paying for Netflix so I can watch the office”

“If Netflix gets rid of “The Office” they can cancel my subscription along with that”

“Some day, in the near future, I’m going to open up Netflix and The Office won’t be there. I’m not prepared.”

“Everyone thought the election was the climax of 2020 but it turns out it’s actually a pandemic that’s back in full force and The Office leaving Netflix at the end of December.”

What’s your take on Netflix’s decision to drop The Office?

