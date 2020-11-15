Harry Styles rose to fame with his stint in One Direction. The boy band including co-members Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan was formed in 2010. They participated in The X Factor and were unstoppable ever since.

With tracks like Live While We’re Young, What Makes Your Beautiful, Best Song Ever amongst others – 1D turned into a chartbuster machine with every new track. Things turned upside down when Zayn Malik decided to quit in order to pursue his solo career in 2015. Soon after, the rest of the members too mutually announced an indefinite hiatus.

Revisiting all the old memories, Harry Styles is now opening up about his time in One Direction. The Watermelon Sugar Singer say he learnt a lot and that he loved being a part of 1D. In a conversation with Vogue, Harry shared, “I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in…. I think that’s probably why I like travelling now—soaking stuff up.”

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of rumours around a One Direction reunion. This year, the boy band completed its 10 year anniversary and many expected a reunion. Liam Payne even teased fans previously on an Instagram live.

Liam had shared, “I can’t say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you’re going to have the group chat telling me off.’

Later even in an interview with The Sun, Liam Payne had hinted, “We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice. You hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting.”

But it seems the coronavirus pandemic has messed it all. It remains unknown when Harry Styles, Niall Horan and cast will come together again, but it will happen without Zayn Malik.

