Chance the Rapper took to Twitter today asking users to “take a second and pray” for his friend Jeremih, saying he’s ill right now. However, the rapper has not specified on the state of the Chicago singer. He wrote, “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now, I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Advertisement Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

The Chicago singer and Chance had previously collaborated for a song in 2014 and two years later for a mixtape.

Soon 50 Cent also tweeted asking for users’ prayer this time citing the coronavirus as the illness. He wrote, “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real.” He also wrote on Instagram, “he’s in ICU in Chicago.”

pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM — 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020

Big Sean also tweeted, “Prayers up. Praying for your strength @Jeremih.” And Meek Mill wrote, “Prayers up to jerimah and his family.”

Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih 🙏🏾 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 14, 2020

Prayers up to jerimah and his family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 14, 2020

Rapper and producer Hitmaka also shared a message of support for Jeremih and pleaded everyone for prayers on Instagram. He wrote, “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.”

TMZ reported that Jeremih is fighting for his life, battling COVID-19. He is currently in an Intensive Care Unit on a breathing ventilator but it’s not clear as to how long he has been hospitalized.

Jeremih’s latest project, a collab album with Ty Dolla Sign titled MihTy was released on August 24, 2018. His debut single was “Birthday Sex”, which peaked at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2009. In the same year, he then released his self-titled debut album.

