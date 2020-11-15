Money Heist has garnered a special place amidst all its Indian fans. The show has already witnessed its fourth season and the craze around it is only increasing with every new instalment. Starring Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte amongst others, La Casa de Papel fans have something to cherish today. Itziar Ituño is spotted crooning Salman Khan’s song, Chunari Chunari and it’s a moment we can’t ever get over.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Itziar Ituño plays the role of Raquel Murillo in La Casa de Papel. The beauty contracted coronavirus earlier this year and fans were all worried. The actress even made the announcement on social media and asked fans to be more cautious. But the good thing is that she recovered soon and is back with her best.

Advertisement

Itziar Ituño recently got in a conversation with a leading portal, Showsha. The Money Heist actress could be heard saying in the video that she likes Bollywood dance a lot. She then goes onto sing Salman Khan’s hit track, Chunari Chunari. While that was a moment to cherish itself, she even goes into croon the lyrics with a tune as she doesn’t know much of the lyrics.

Check out the video below:

Raquel (Lisbon) from money heist singing chunari chunari @BeingSalmanKhan @thesushmitasen woww 😍 pic.twitter.com/15DemFUfAd — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) November 13, 2020

The video is going viral on Twitter with over 1.3K likes only through a fan account. Truly, Money Heist and Salman Khan is a combination that we never saw coming but are loving it anyway!

Meanwhile, Itziar Ituño is doing her best to spread awareness about the coronavirus. Time and again, the actress can be seen sharing pictures and videos with her mask on.

Dealing with the disease wasn’t easy for the La Casa De Papel’s Raquel. She had shared the symptoms and details on her social media when she wrote, “Since Friday afternoon I have the symptoms (fever and dry cough) and today we got confirmation of the epidemiological test. It’s coronavirus. It’s very, very contagious and super dangerous for people who are weakest. There are dead, many lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go so the time has come to put the vaccine of responsibility for the common good, I love you.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Money Heist related updates!

Must Read: The Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves’ Film Comes Under Fire For Breaking COVID-19 Rules In Germany?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube