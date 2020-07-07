Avengers: Endgame Co-Director Joe Russo Opens Up About The Release Of Justice League: Snyder Cut On HBO Max

The Russo brothers, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, are world-famous for being behind superhero big hits like Avengers: Endgame.

Joe Russo talked about Zack Snyder’s Justice League and its release on HBO Max after the latter confirmed that his cut would finally release on the OTT platform in 2021. The news made many people around the globe jump with excitement.

When Russo Brothers got together with Comicbookmovie.com to talk about their new series, Pizza Film Stories, and Relic, Joe commented on the much-awaited Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“I think it’s always great when a director’s original vision can find its way to the screen.” he said, while also saying that they are lucky to not face a similar issue with Marvel Studios.

He also said that “We have been very, very fortunate in our careers that everything we did for Marvel, we would call our director’s cuts. They were very gracious and deferential, and very supportive of our vision for those movies, and there’s nothing sitting on the editing room floor that we suddenly want back into those films. We worked very hard at what the current cut of those movies are, so we’re very fortunate to have released our director’s cut on all four of those films.”

Joe Russo’s words create a picture that tells us just how differently Marvel Studios and Warner Bros work.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!