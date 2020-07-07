It was reported earlier in January this year that Priyanka Chopra will star in Matrix 4 i.e. 4th part of Keanu Reeves’ much-loved sci-fi franchise. However, the shooting of the film came to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

But here’s the latest development.

According to a report by Variety, the shooting of Matrix 4 has resumed and Priyanka Chopra has joined the star cast in Berlin. Reportedly, the cast of the film even did training for weeks for the action sequences in the film.

Along with Priyanka Chopra & Keanu Reeves, Matrix 4 will also have Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris playing important roles.

Matrix 4 is slated for release on April 1, 2022.

Isn’t that exciting?

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink which also had Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead.

The talented and gorgeous actress has an interesting line up ahead which includes a ‘two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal’ which aims to bring more South Asian representation to the global television. Other than this she will also be seen in Netflix’s docu-series Sheela which will have her playing the role of Ma Anand Sheela, assistant to controversial spiritual leader Osho.

She has another Netflix project lined up with Rajkummar Rao. Titled The White Tiger, the project also has Priyanka Chopra as the executive producer.

Are you ready, Priyanka Chopra fans?

