Drake & Pusha T’s Fight Gets Intense After American Rapper’s Leaked Track Shows Him Dissing His Canadian Rival

Pusha T & Drake’s rivalry is nothing new. But what makes it catch everyone’s attention every time is how they use their music to diss each other.

The American and Canadian rappers’ musical history is proof of how both of them have time to time taken digs on each other through their tracks. But just when it went long since they insulted each other and everyone thought, it’s all peace finally, here comes something to surprise you.

A track of Pusha T titled Paranoia has leaked now which again has fuelled the discussions around his rivalry with Drake. According to capitalxtra.com, the track has lines like “You know reality bites / It’s chess, not checkers / Those empty threats only sound good on your records / If the patois is not followed by blocka / It’s like marked for death Screwface, without the choppa / Let ’em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra”.

Pusha T also sings in the rap, “Only to find the blade, flyin’ back through LaGuardia / I might even buy a home out in Mississauga.”

Interestingly, Mississauga is located just outside of Drake’s hometown and thus fans obviously think that these lines sung by Pusha T are nothing but a direct dig on Drake.

The fans are also saying that it’s a kind of an answer to Drake after an incident that happened back in 2018 during a live show of Pusha T in Toronto. While Pusha was performing in Drake’s hometown, a group of men rushed on the stage and it led to a mass fight.

What do you think?

