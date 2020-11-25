The past couple of years haven’t been easy personally for former One Directioner Louis Tomlinson. The musician lost his mother followed by his sister, and it was the biggest tragedy he had to go through. Louis is now finally opening upon his experience with it. In a recent chat, he spoke how the passing away of his mother and sister has prepared him for the most challenging battles in life. He said how he does not want pity, and below is all you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, Louis lost his mother Johannah Deakin, back in 2016. She was battling with cancer and finally succumbed to it. Later in 2018, 2 years after his mother’s demise, sister Félicité also breathed her last following an accidental drug overdose. She was 18 at the time. Tomlinson is now talking about the loss and how he does not want sympathy from anyone.

According to the Telegraph, Louis Tomlinson said how people feeling sorry for him is the last thing he wants right now. The young musician wants to focus on the plus points in his life. He says that the dark moments in his life have given him optimism. In the grand scheme, the everyday problems, including the pandemic, don’t seem that bad to him.

Louis Tomlinson said, “You know what, maybe because I’ve had real dark moments in my life, they’ve given me scope for optimism. In the grand scheme of things, of what I’ve experienced, these everyday problems…they don’t seem so bad.”

Tomlinson’s new single Two Of Us has created its place in numerous hearts already. He says he has dedicated it to his late mother, Johannah. “You know, because of my story, my album was a little heavy at times and a little somber and as I’m sure you’re aware, from talking to me, now, that isn’t who I am,” said Louis Tomlinson while talking about Two Of Us.

Concluding the interview, Louis admitted he does not want the tragedy be mentioned in everything he does. He said, “Honestly, it’s part of being from Doncaster as well, I don’t like people feeling sorry for me. That’s the last thing I want.”

More power to you Louis Tomlinson!

