Just in time for Thanksgiving, Taylor Swift will now releasd an “intimate” concert film for her latest album, Folklore. The film is exclusively available on Disney Plus for the fans to watch. Swift took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” will be available on the streaming platform on Wednesday.

Swift’s concert film will feature guest appearances of Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver- whom all appear on her Folklore album as well. As per reports, they have been filming secretly earlier this year thousands of miles apart from each other.

Variety reports that Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Taylor Swift and Bon Iver had never been in the same room together until they filmed the “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” special. In the film, the Popstar will reveal stories and secrets behind the 17 songs on the album, which has been featured in the Billboard 200 albums chart this year.

Taylor Swift made the surprise announcement on social media Tuesday. She wrote, “Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement. You haven’t seen this film before folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus” The singer has always believed that the number 13 is her lucky number.

Take a look the official trailer here:

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

As seen in the trailer, Swift can be heard saying, “It’s an album that allows you to feel your feelings, and it’s a product of isolation, to which Antonoff remarks that he “never worked on an album like this.” She then replies, “I was so glad that we did because it turned out that everybody needed a good cry — as well as us.”

It’s worth pointing out that the release of the “Folklore” film on Disney Plus comes after Taylor Swift wins three American Music Awards, including the top Artist of the Year laurel. She also revealed the reason as to why she did not attend the event. On the telecast, she explained, “The reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it. So it’s been amazing and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

