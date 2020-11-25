WWE Files For 'Dean Ambrose' Trademark, Asks Jon Moxley For Consent

AEW superstar Jon Moxley had once fought for WWE and since then, he has managed to keep his loyal fan base intact. Originally named as Jonathan David Good, the pro-wrestler enjoyed a remarkable run under the ring name, Dean Ambrose. But with his exit, we thought that Ambrose era would be finished, but wait, seems like the company has different plans in mind.

WWE has always been very concerned about the creations under its brand and the same thing is happening with Moxley’s ring name. Reportedly, Ambrose has been a trademark name of the brand for a long time and it expired recently. But as per the latest report, Vince McMahon led company wants the renewal of the name.

As per Spotskeeda, WWE has filed for a trademark of Dean Ambrose on 8th October 2020. The application has been filed to The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application entered the database this week. The description of the trademark reads: “International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members, providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

It is learnt that WWE has approached Jon Moxley for consent and documentation of Dean Ambrose as a trademark. We wonder if the company makes use of the trademark or just keeps as it is as their property.

For the unversed, it was during last year’s May, when Jonathan announced his debut in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as Jon Moxley. Apart from him, several other WWE stars like Chris Jericho, Miro aka Rusev are enjoying a successful run under the new brand.

