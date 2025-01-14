The idea of a One Direction reunion seems firmly off the table, with Harry Styles reportedly making it clear there’s ‘zero chance’ of the band getting back together.

Despite whispers of a potential comeback to honor their late bandmate Liam Payne, the chart-topping solo artist is said to have declined such plans.

A Reunion was Discussed at Liam Payne’s Funeral

Sources reveal that discussions about a tribute gig began during Payne’s funeral in November, attended by Styles and his former bandmates Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson.

The group reportedly entertained the notion of a benefit concert to support a charity chosen by Payne’s family. However, Styles quickly shut down the idea, citing his packed schedule with an upcoming solo album and a global tour.

“Harry has put the kibosh on reuniting with his remaining One Direction bandmates because he has no interest in dimming his star and prefers to focus on his upcoming solo album and world tour,” an insider told RadarOnline.

“The rest of the lads were keen, but Harry said he had zero interest in the project because he was too busy,” the insider added. “As far as the fans are concerned, the funeral was the only meetup they will ever see!”

Fan Speculation and Cryptic Hints

The funeral marked a rare reunion for the former boyband members, sparking fan speculation about a possible one-off performance or project.

Rumors were further fueled by cryptic social media posts from Malik featuring One Direction tracks.

Despite the buzz, insiders say Styles remains firm in his decision, prioritizing his flourishing solo career over a temporary revival of the group.

The insider noted, “Harry is the most successful member of the group, and, frankly, he’s too big for the band now. Why would he return when he can sell out arenas alone? His solo star power is just too big.”

A Missed Tribute at the Funeral

While Payne’s tragic passing at just 31 shocked the world, his bandmates released a heartfelt joint statement mourning their “brother” and reflecting on the cherished memories they shared.

The group had initially contemplated performing a poignant tribute, possibly akin to Elton John’s famous “Candle in the Wind” at Princess Diana’s funeral.

But even this idea fell through, leaving fans with only bittersweet memories of their brief reunion at the service. “It is such sad news, and it has shocked the world.

They added, “I can’t see a full-scale tour, but I could see something along the lines of a show, a new track/ song, and even something for his son, Bear. I feel that they will want to do something. It could also be one of those things, like a final performance/ time for them to do something together…something special.”

