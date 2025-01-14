The cheating scandal involving Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Rachel Leviss is known by everyone in the reality television industry and beyond. Dubbed Scandoval, the mess was featured on Vanderpump Rules as the three co-stars came to terms with the reality of the situation.

For Ariana, it was breaking free from a nine-year-long relationship with Tom, who betrayed her by having an affair with her friend Rachel. The drama caught major eyeballs back when it happened, and here’s what the reality star had revealed about confronting her former friend about the adultery.

When Ariana Madix Confronted Rachel Leviss For Betraying Her With Tom Sandoval

During a 2023 conversation with Glamour, Ariana revealed how she texted Rachel, “You’re dead to me,” after she found out she was the one Tom had cheated on her with. She later called her up and demanded answers from her. “She was somewhat emotionless,” the Love Island USA host said and added, “And I was devastated,” referring to her sorrow due to their actions.

Ariana also explained how she felt regarding Tom’s adultery despite them not only living together but also having a long-term relationship. “There are layers to it,” she said during the chat. The 39-year-old added that next up was “the best-friend layer” and how everyone, including herself, has seen them “as endgame.” Ariana continued her thoughts about the cheating.

“It’s the deception, the trying to manipulate a narrative, the fact that so many people have been through this themselves, and they recognize parts of it,” she said, revealing that she found out through an explicit video.

Ariana Madix On Finding Out Tom Sandoval’s Betrayal

“I think the shock prevents you from being sad immediately,” Ariana said and added that it felt like the air was sucked out of her lungs. “It was shock, disbelief on some level, but then anger,” she further expressed. The Pump Rules alum continued, “When you’ve been caught red-handed like that, there’s no denying it. It’s cold, hard evidence.”

Ariana felt he was struggling to come to terms with the fact that his lies and deceit were not out in the open. She said, “I think he was really mad that his little house of cards was crumbling.” The actress also divulged that she felt a “sense of freedom” after the heartbreak and sorrow were gone. She was not only the adviser but also the sounding board in that relationship.

“Now I feel like I don’t have to worry about anybody but myself,” she said months after the scandal happened in 2023. Now, she is happy and thriving on the career front and is dating Daniel Wai, a fitness coach who is her most prominent support person, friend, and cheerleader, all in one.

