Leonardo DiCaprio, the self-proclaimed champion of the environment, has ignited more fury than the wildfires tearing through Los Angeles. While over 100,000 residents scrambled to escape the inferno, with homes reduced to ashes, DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, reportedly boarded a private jet to Cabo San Lucas.

According to The Mirror, the man who has built an empire on climate activism fled the disaster on one of the most polluting modes of transportation possible.

Vittoria Ceretti was spotted ariving in Los Cabos, Mexico, by a private jet with her boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, and his family (January 10, 2025). 📸More photos: https://t.co/ow1f1WkPYQ pic.twitter.com/5Mq7QsvzaZ — Vittoria Ceretti Files (@vittoriafiles) January 13, 2025

Leonardo Dicaprio Flees Wildfires In A Controversial Getaway

As firefighters risked their lives and entire neighborhoods burned, DiCaprio was spotted touching down in Mexico, clad in a beige sweater and a black cap, flanked by his girlfriend Vittoria, his father, and his father’s wife.

Social media erupted in fury, with accusations of hypocrisy flying faster than his jet. “Climate warrior? What an idiot,” fumed one user.

Climate warrior🙄What an Idiot!!! — Tuto Santiago (@tuto_thendk) January 13, 2025

Hes being “climatewarrior” for ages and always doing just the opposite, himself.

Typical “activist”….. — PöpöNöpönen (@NoponenPopo) January 13, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio. First Rate Hypocrite. — Chris Hanover (@ChrisHanov39200) January 13, 2025

Another added, “What a hero! While the poor people, who don’t have private jets to escape, continue to suffer in the flames and the firefighters do their duty, the useless millionaires and their lovers run away like sewer rats.”

Leo is the biggest hypocrite in Hollywood. Biggest fan of Didi parties , fighting climate change but never acting upon it , having very young gfs… — Natalia Soares (@Nataliasoaresb) January 13, 2025

What a hero! While the poor people, who don’t have private jets to escape, continue to suffer in the flames and the firefighters do their duty, the useless millionaires and their lovers run away like sewer rats — Cate Menna (@menna_concetta) January 13, 2025

Others ridiculed the irony of a man who lectures the world on sustainability, choosing luxury over integrity.

imagine being like that. multi million dollar home burns down fly to another city in a private jet to go to your other multi million dollar home 😶 — 🇬🇧 (@ceidwadol) January 13, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio: Advocacy vs Action

DiCaprio’s Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has poured millions into combating climate change, but actions speak louder than donations. Through this foundation, he has given more than $80 million in grants focused on climate change.

The Revenant star’s escape to luxury while thousands suffer highlights the stark divide between the elite and everyone else. Airport Technology says private jets are five to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights.

Meanwhile, back in LA, the wildfires showed no mercy. Entire communities in Malibu, Calabasas, and Pacific Palisades stood in the crosshairs of the flames as powerful Santa Ana winds threatened to escalate the already catastrophic situation. Over 12,000 structures remained at risk, while those without private jets were left to face the firestorm head-on.

Los Angeles is on fire and it’s getting worse. If Gavin Newsom didn’t waste so many billions on illegals then maybe there’d be more resources available to manage this disaster.pic.twitter.com/Et5Bn23PFv — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 7, 2025

