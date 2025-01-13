Outrage has been escalating over the perceived recklessness of wealthy celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, as they are accused of wasting precious water resources that could have been better used to protect homes.

The fury has intensified after it was revealed that figures like Kardashian have been using excessive water at a time when strict conservation measures were in place due to the devastating fires threatening California.

LA wildfire spreads towards Kardashian enclave as celebs including Bella Hadid and Paris Hilton count cost of devastation pic.twitter.com/R772V7jZzi — The Sun (@TheSun) January 10, 2025

Strict Water Conservation Rules in Place

Since 2022, residents have been forced to abide by strict rules that limit them to watering their gardens just twice a week for no more than eight minutes at a time.

Yet Kardashian, who resides in a $60 million mansion in The Oaks, an exclusive area near the heart of one of the fires this week, faced a fine for overusing water by an astonishing 232,000 gallons beyond her allotted amount.

Other stars such as Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Hart also received fines for similar violations.

Raging wildfires now threaten the Kardashian mansions. pic.twitter.com/Y6vYn3qsSS — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 10, 2025

Public Backlash Over Celebrity Entitlement

According to Daily Mail, sources close to Kim say she has since implemented water-saving strategies, but many remain furious.

A neighbor voiced their frustration, accusing celebrities of feeling entitled and disregarding the greater good.

“Everyone was told to cut back on water precisely for this situation, to preserve it to fight fires. They carried on watering because they could afford the fines,” the neighbor told the outlet.

This behavior mirrors another troubling trend—wealthy individuals hiring private firefighters at $2,000 an hour to protect their properties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Chris Dunn, whose company provides these services, confirmed a surge in demand, especially in the wake of this week’s fires. “My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Dunn said. “Demand has never been higher.”

Devastation from the Palisades Fire

With the Palisades Fire continuing to ravage areas like Mandeville Canyon and Brentwood, some residents are fleeing their multi-million dollar homes in search of safety.

Flames have already taken a tragic toll, claiming the lives of at least 16 people and destroying over 12,000 structures across 37,000 acres.

Authorities have issued mandatory evacuations for an estimated 153,000 residents, with nearly 57,000 homes still in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, emergency services are in full force. Helicopters and fire trucks continue to battle the growing blaze, while officials remain on high alert for fire starters.

Look at the aftermath of LA wildfire.

🔥 📛

What do you want to tell them? pic.twitter.com/WnduM2NczW — Mr.S3see (@denis_moyo13) January 11, 2025

Among those at risk are other high-profile figures like LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who also own homes in fire-prone areas.

