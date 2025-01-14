As wildfires rage through Southern California, a group of A-list celebrities has found themselves battling not just the flames but also for limited space at one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive hotels. The Hotel Bel-Air, known for its lavish accommodations, has become a temporary haven for stars like Dennis Quaid, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Tommy Lee, and Michael Keaton as they flee their homes, fearing the destructive path of the LA wildfires.

Hotel Bel-Air: An Expensive Sanctuary For The Stars Amid LA Wildfires

With some of the destruction, including the massive Pacific Palisades fire, still largely uncontrolled and acres of land consumed, these stars have sought shelter at a venue where the nightly rate for the most luxurious rooms reaches a jaw-dropping $18K. Yet, despite the luxury, the real issue is the threat to their homes, as multiple wildfires continue to spread with no immediate end in sight.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her family outside Bel-Air Hotel. Their house is in real danger as the Palisades Fires spread. pic.twitter.com/K8y4FUFs8l — B3N (@th1nkD33P) January 12, 2025

The Growing Threat Of Southern California & LA Wildfires

The Pacific Palisades fire is the largest burning in Los Angeles, consuming over 20,000 acres. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire, which has already claimed over 7,000 structures, continues to rage on, showing no signs of slowing.

In an effort to contain the massive wildfires, California firefighters have received reinforcements from neighboring states and countries. Firefighters from Mexico, Texas, and Canada have joined the battle, with Governor Gavin Newsom expressing his gratitude for their help.

In a post on X, Newsom shared a video of a plane sporting a Mexican flag on the runway of LAX. “Firefighters from Mexico just arrived at LAX. They’ll be joining 14,000+ personnel already battling the #PalisadesFire,” the post read. “California is immensely grateful to our neighbors’ support in the fight against the wildfires in Los Angeles.”

Firefighters from Mexico just arrived at LAX. They’ll be joining 14,000+ personnel already battling the #PalisadesFire. California is immensely grateful to our neighbors’ support in the fight against the wildfires in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/qchedlXYK1 — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 11, 2025

CAL FIRE also took to X and wrote, “California has expanded its response efforts, welcoming assistance from Texas, Canada, and Mexico to join neighboring states already providing critical support in battling the Southern California wildfires. These reinforcements are crucial not only for containment efforts but also to provide much-needed relief to the brave firefighters on the frontlines.”

California has expanded its response efforts, welcoming assistance from Texas, Canada, and Mexico to join neighboring states already providing critical support in battling the Southern California wildfires. These reinforcements are crucial not only for containment efforts but… pic.twitter.com/TI3Q1VUHPc — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) January 11, 2025

