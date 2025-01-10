The quickly spreading wildfire in Los Angeles has affected many people, including the common people and celebrities. From houses burning down to people being evacuated, the situation is very intense. The impact of the same has also reached the production of a few shows and events.

Some popular television series and ceremonies have been halted until further notice because of the fires and the damage they are causing. Two people are also reported to have died from the five wildfires plaguing the area. Here are which shows have stopped production because of the fire.

Which series has stopped production due to the LA wildfire?

Fiction and live shows

According to People, popular series like Grey’s Anatomy, Doctor Odyssey, and the Jimmy Kimmel Live show have been paused until further notice. CBS Studios has also wrapped its productions in Los Angeles early, namely NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and After Midnight. The Price Is Right has also halted production, but Warner Brothers’ plans are unclear.

There is no confirmation about the production of their popular shows Abbott Elementary, The Pitt, All American, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage—the fiction and late-night shows aren’t the only ones being paused due to the wildfires. As a measure of safety and precaution, the film premieres of Unstoppable and The Last Showgirl were canceled.

Events & Ceremonies Postponed Due To Wildfires

Award ceremonies and announcements

While the 2025 Golden Globes wrapped up last Sunday, the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, which were supposed to be held on January 12, have been postponed to January 26 instead. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the event will still be held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. It will be broadcast live on E! and can be streamed completely the next day on Peacock.

Joey Berlin, the CEO of the Critics Choice Association, said, “This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community.” He added, “All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected.” To add to the growing list, the SAG Awards also chose to cancel their live nominations announcement event.

Annual galas, deadlines, and more production delays

The Oscar nominations have been postponed to January 19, and the voting deadline has been extended in case any members were affected by the unfortunate fires. The American Film Institute gala was set to be hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on January 10 but has now been postponed. Universal Studios has also halted production on some of its popular shows and projects, including Hacks, Ted Lasso, and Suits LA.

