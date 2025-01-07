The 2025 Golden Globes concluded recently, and the awards ceremony saw many interesting moments through the evening. From Zendaya debuting her engagement ring to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s public display of affection. From host Nikki Glaser’s roast with digs at Ben Affleck, Diddy, and Benny Blanco to Demi Moore winning her first award.

In addition, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson shared a brief moment during the gala that surprised the Golden Globe Awards producers. For the uninitiated, the two did not get along well long ago. Here’s how the telecasters reacted to the unscripted and surprising moment.

Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson’s Golden Globes Moment

Vin arrived on the stage to present the cinematic and box office achievement award awarded to Wicked. But before announcing the winner, the Fast and Furious star greeted Dwayne, who he had offscreen drama with not too long ago. “He,y Dwayne,” Vin said, and Dwayne smiled in response. The said moment was wholly unscripted and impromptu.

It even surprised the awards producers, who weren’t expecting it to happen. Glenn Weiss, the telecast executive producer, spoke to Variety after the ceremony concluded to shed light on the unexpected but interesting encounter between the two actors and how he felt regarding it.

Did Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson’s Moment Surprise Producers?

Glenn told the portal that the crew wasn’t sure how things would unfold when Vin initiated the greeting. “It keeps you gripped, and even you in the press room, us in the truck, are going, ‘Wait, what? What’s happening?’” He pointed out that the production department’s job is to bring the action to the viewers and let them decipher what went down. “What is the exchange going on between them? I think it’s essential to show what’s happening in the room,” he said about the live event.

Dwayne Johnson & Vin Diesel’s Hot & Cold History

This comes after reports alleged that things between Vin and Dwayne were not okay back in 2016 when they filmed The Fate of the Furious. Additionally, a now-deleted post from Dwayne took a dig at his male co-stars of the franchise. “Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” he captioned that Instagram post.

On the other hand, Vin rubbished those claims and said they were close. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention,” he had stated. Later, Dwayne told Vanity Fair that he only agreed to do the film if he didn’t have any scenes with Vin. In 2023, Dwanye returned to the movie and revealed that Vin and he had mended their equation.

