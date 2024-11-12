Dwayne Johnson isn’t budging—he’s not returning to Fast & Furious, no matter how hard Vin Diesel pleads. Despite Diesel’s November Instagram post begging him to return for the Fast 10 finale, Johnson made it clear: no chance. In private, he told Diesel that he was done with the franchise months earlier. So, when Diesel went public with his appeal, Johnson was caught off guard.

In that post, Diesel called Johnson “my little brother” and begged him to show up. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10,” Diesel wrote, adding, “You must show up.” But Johnson wasn’t having any of it. He slammed the plea as manipulation, especially for bringing up his kids and Paul Walker’s death. “Leave them out of it,” he said, making it clear that they’d already talked privately and came to an understanding.

For Johnson, it wasn’t about the drama but about ending his time with the franchise on his terms, with “gratitude and grace.” But Diesel’s public plea? Yeah, that just made everything messier. “It’s unfortunate,” Johnson said, wishing the cast and crew success in the next chapter.

This whole saga isn’t exactly new. In 2021, Diesel took to Instagram asking Johnson to return, but Johnson was firm. In their private chat, he told Diesel there was no way he was rejoining. “I’ll always root for the franchise,” Johnson said, “but I’m not coming back.” So, the case closed… or so we thought.

Then, in 2023, Johnson appeared surprisedly in a Fast X post-credits scene. Fans freaked out—could it be the end of the beef? Well, it turns out that director Louis Leterrier was the real MVP here. He said he and Johnson had a “wink” moment, and when Johnson saw Fast X, he was hooked. They had a heart-to-heart, and things smoothed out.

By June 2023, Johnson was officially back as Hobbs, but not in Fast & Furious—he’s getting his spinoff. “Yes, it is true. Hobbs is back,” Johnson confirmed. Despite past differences with Diesel, Johnson said the franchise’s future was too big to ignore. “Bigger plans” were what got him back in the game.

So, while Johnson’s not coming back for the big finale with Diesel, don’t worry—Hobbs is just getting started. The Fast Saga might have bumps, but Johnson’s ready for the next ride.

