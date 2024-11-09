Did you ever wonder what Fast & Furious might’ve looked like without The Rock? Neither did we… until Vin Diesel dropped this wild nugget during a 2017 Facebook Q&A. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wasn’t always meant to be the bulldozer of justice, Luke Hobbs. Nope, the role was written for Tommy Lee Jones! Diesel spilled the tea: “There was a girl named Jen (maybe Jan?) Kelly who said, ‘I would love to see you guys work together on-screen.’ So, we initially gave a role written for Tommy Lee Jones, but we gave it to Dwayne, and he shined in it.”

So, let’s rewind. Tommy Lee Jones, the action movie vet known for The Fugitive and Under Siege, was supposed to be the big bad in the Fast & Furious universe. Instead, they handed that part over to Johnson, and Hobbs, as we know him, was born. It worked out pretty great, didn’t it? Diesel’s casual reveal was full of that behind-the-scenes magic that makes the Fast & Furious franchise so unpredictable.

But hey, while the casting was a surprise, so was the infamous Diesel vs. Rock drama. Their beef kicked off when Johnson threw some serious shade on Instagram about some “candy-ass” co-stars (and yeah, Diesel was later revealed to be the target). This drama gave fans a front-row seat to their on-screen rivalry spilling into the real world. As if Fast & Furious wasn’t already action-packed enough, now we had drama of a different kind.

Fast forward a few years, and the feud was still fresh when Diesel included a bit of passive-aggressive trivia during his Q&A. “Yeah, about that Rock guy… we had to rework things. Dwayne did amazing.” Smooth, right? But don’t be fooled—this wasn’t just about casting choices. It was a Fast & Furious-level plot twist, and we watched it unfold in real-time.

Then came Fast X. In what could only be described as a franchise miracle, Johnson made a surprise return. Diesel and director Louis Leterrier discussed the challenge of bringing Hobbs back into the fold in a unique feature for the Fast X Blu-ray release. “This character needed to come back into the mythology,” Diesel said, acknowledging the delicate dance that had to happen to get Hobbs back into the Fast & Furious family.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any juicier, Diesel dropped the mic with a cliffhanger ending. Dom Toretto’s fate and his son, Little Brian, were left on the edge of a crumbling dam. “When you end a movie with a cliffhanger of that magnitude,” Diesel teased, “you only do that when you believe that your audience believes in you.” Well, we sure do, Vin.

The drama, the cast shake-ups, and the explosive returns all prove one thing: Fast & Furious is never boring. What started as a random casting choice became one of Hollywood’s most unpredictable rides. The family may be messy, but it’s a ride.

