Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s long-running feud was reignited at the Golden Globes, creating an unexpectedly tense moment.

Diesel, 57, was presenting the Box Office Achievement award when he looked at Johnson, 52, and casually said, “Hey Dwayne,” drawing both a smile from The Rock and a few awkward gasps from the audience.

Vin Diesel greets Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Golden Globes and things got awkward: “Hey Dwayne” 👀🤣

pic.twitter.com/twi5ZzMmmb — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 6, 2025

Fans Are Convinced That There is Still Heat Between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

The tension was palpable, leaving some fans worried it could escalate into a Will Smith/Chris Rock-style situation.

“Vin Diesel walking up to present the cinematic and box office achievement award, seeing The Rock and saying ‘Dwayne’ was awkward…,” one posted. Another wrote, “Am I the only one that thinks Vin would whoop the Rock’s ass? Idk there’s always been something about bro that makes him seem menacing.”

Am I the only one that thinks Vin would whoop the Rock’s ass? Idk there’s always been something about bro that makes him seem menacing — Dior The DJ (@OneFuckedUpMind) January 6, 2025

“The beef is still sizzling, ain’t it? 🔥” echoed one while a netizen tweeted, “Lol see all that fake laugh. They are still beefing.” A user penned, “Oh what I’d give for The Rock to pull a Will Smith on Vin Diesel right now #GoldenGlobes.”

The beef is still sizzling, ain’t it? 🔥 — Mr.Bayne ☕️ TRIPPERS (@cryptonian_0) January 6, 2025

Lol see all that fake laugh

They are still beefing — mind talks (@mind_talkss) January 6, 2025

Oh what I’d give for The Rock to pull a Will Smith on Vin Diesel right now #GoldenGlobes — Matt Demers (@MrHollywoodMD) January 6, 2025

The Sour Relationship Between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel

Their strained relationship dates back to 2016, when Johnson posted a cryptic message on Instagram, calling out a co-star for unprofessional behavior.

In a now-deleted post, the WWE star wrote, “Some (male co-stars) conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a–es.”

He added, “When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right.”

It was later confirmed that Diesel was the target. The fallout led Johnson to leave the main ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise and pursue a spin-off with Jason Statham, ‘Hobbs & Shaw.’

Despite efforts at reconciliation in 2019, when Johnson thanked Diesel for his support, Diesel’s comments about offering “tough love” in later years seemed to reopen old wounds.

Diesel and Johnson had starred in ‘Fast Five,’ ‘Furious 6,’ and ‘The Fate of the Furious.’

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Was Discovered By A Talent Scout At This Age While Vacationing In NYC

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News