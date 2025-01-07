Jodie Foster’s victory at the 2025 Golden Globes was slightly derailed by a cheeky moment as she accepted her fifth win for Best Actress in a Limited Series for True Detective: Night Country. While the 62-year-old icon was making her way to the stage, Sofía Vergara, her fellow nominee and rival for the award for portraying the infamous Cocaine Godmother Griselda Blanco in the series Griselda, couldn’t resist a playful heckle.

As the announcer announced that it was Foster’s 10th nomination and fifth win, Vergara jumped up, mockingly calling out, “Oh no, give me one!”

Sofia Vergara just leapt from her seat and shouted “No, no! Not again! Give me one!” as Jodie Foster got to the stage to accept her Golden Globe lol (look at her in the bottom-left) pic.twitter.com/6X2txdBvbX — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Jodie Foster Acknowledged Sofia Vergara’s Good-Natured Jest

The Silence of the Lambs star, ever the good sport, laughed it off, replying, “I know, I know,” as the camera cut to Vergara, who briefly feigned seriousness before bursting into laughter herself. The friendly moment wasn’t lost on Jodie Foster, who later acknowledged Vergara in her acceptance speech, saying, “The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofia.”

While sharing her gratitude for the True Detective team, she said, “I love you so much, we are only here for one reason, and that is the wonderful, beautiful showrunner, writer, director. So grateful to you and your talent and your friendship.” The Taxi Driver icon also thanked “the indigenous people who share their stories with us. They’ve changed my life, hopefully they will change yours.”

Sofía Vergara gritándole “déjate uno” a Jodie Foster 🤣 qué bomba del humor 😂 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pcz0ckJT6N — Marcelali 🏳️‍🌈 (@Marx75) January 6, 2025

Jodie Foster Also Thanked Her Family During The Acceptance Speech

Jodie Foster also dedicated the award to her family, including her sons, Kit and Charles, and her wife, Alexandra Hedison. “Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son who is starting his career, hopefully you understand the joy, such joy that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work,” she said. “So, my boys, I love you, and this of course is for you, and the love of my life, Alex. Thank you forever.”

As Foster wrapped up her speech, the camera caught Sofía Vergara again, pretending to be mock-frustrated before breaking into another smile. Earlier in the evening, both women had turned heads on the red carpet, Foster in a black gown with silver accents and Vergara dazzling in a metallic mermaid gown.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Was Discovered By A Talent Scout At This Age While Vacationing In NYC

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News