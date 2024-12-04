Sofia Vergara has won hearts every time, from her portrayal of Gloria Ramirez in Modern Family to her stint as a judge on America’s Got Talent. The actress lives life however she wants to and is not apologetic about it. Vergara married Joe Manganiello in 2015, but the couple decided to separate last year. Their divorce was finalized in February this year.

The Colombian star has been open about not wanting to have kids at this point in her life. She has a son named Manolo Gonzalez Vergara from her first marriage with Joe Gonzalez. She has repeatedly stated that she does not want to have kids anymore, which was one of the reasons behind her split with Manganiello. Here’s what Vergara revealed.

Sofia Vergara On Not Wanting Kids Leading To Split From Joe Manganiello

Earlier this year, Vergara spoke to People about her choice, which led to the sphere of things that might sound like good ideas but are not. I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifice and energy,” she told the magazine. The 52-year-old added that women could have children even when they were old due to the advancements in science.

She stated that earlier, women’s bodies told them that after 50 years of age, they should be done with having children due to menopause. “There is a reason why nature is doing that,” she said, adding that was just the case for her. Ly respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50,” Vergara affirmed. The actress felt that having kids now was the right for her.

“I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world,” she explained. The Griselda star felt that she would not be able to give 100 percent at this point in her life, life which is why she should have another child. She even talked about the how of motherhood with Manolo, who is now 32. Calling it a unique and rewarding experience, she enumerated that being a mother changes you and gives you many headaches on the way.

Sofia Vergara on Motherhood Experience with Manolo

Vergara further told People that she sometimes wishes she had been older when she became a mother because she would’ve been more mature and prepared for the role. She was 19 years old when she gave birth to Malono. The actress said that she tries to keep going and does not look back most of the time because it doesn’t change anything. Regardless, Vergara feels it was a fun experience because she grew up alongside her son.

