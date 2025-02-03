Trevor Noah’s opening moments as host of the 2025 Grammy Awards didn’t go as smoothly as planned, as he faced backlash for a controversial joke about “illegal immigrants.” The “Music’s Biggest Night” began with a heartfelt tribute to Los Angeles, a city still reeling from devastating wildfires but quickly took a turn with Noah’s ill-timed quip.

Trevor Noah’s Controversial Jokes Falls Flat

As Noah kicked off the evening, he explained how the Grammy winners are chosen, describing the voting process by the 13,000 members of the Recording Academy.

But his joke that followed, referencing “20 million illegal immigrants,” fell flat, with the audience offering little more than awkward silence. Several stars appeared visibly uncomfortable, and social media reactions were quick to criticize the remark.

One X user blasted, “Trevor Noah making ‘illegal immigrant’ jokes in 2025! Get this clown off my screen!” Another chimed in, “Trevor Noah, what was that about illegal immigrants? Like dude, read the room.” One summed in, “”Watching the Grammys is brutal because I have to watch Trevor Noah be insufferable.”

Trevor Noah making “illegal immigrant” and “Colombian cocaine” jokes in 2025! Get this 🤡 off my screen. #Grammys2025 #Grammy — Nate Cabral’s Moobs (@Loveisland10023) February 3, 2025

trevor noah what was that about illegal immigrants ? like dude read the room…. #Grammys2025 — 🥪 (@cattunnelz) February 3, 2025

The Wildfires Take Centre Stage at the Grammys

While Noah’s joke was poorly received, it wasn’t just him that had the spotlight. The Grammys came amidst a backdrop of hardship, with many nominees still grappling with the aftermath of wildfires in Southern California.

The show’s producers acknowledged the gravity of the situation, dedicating the evening to raising funds for wildfire relief and honoring first responders.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, the chair of the Academy’s board, shared heartfelt sentiments in a joint statement, expressing sorrow for the loss and destruction in Los Angeles.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days,” they said. “In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned.

“This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” the note continued. “In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

