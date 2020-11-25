After Cardi B became the first artist in history to win Favourite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category at American Music Awards twice, the rapper is not letting anyone bring her down. She shut down Wiz Khalifa for his shady tweet earlier today.

After the 2021 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, Wiz Khalifa held a Twitter Q&A sessions, where he responded to fans who were unhappy with the nominees. One user raised the issue with Cardi B winning a Grammy before Nicki Minaj. The user wrote, “Cardi winning a Grammy when Nicki Minaj didn’t is the biggest proof that they don’t know a sh*t bout music.”

Wiz retweeted the comment and replied, “Most self-made artists have this problem.” His comments later were taken to mean by Twitter users that Cardi B isn’t self-made, and it wasn’t long before the tweet got Cardi B’s attention.

Most self made artists have this problem https://t.co/IfM8NV58rM — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020 Advertisement

Cardi replied by sharing a screenshot from a four-year-old DM she received from the Taylor Gang MC. She wrote, “This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016! They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it !”

This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it ! pic.twitter.com/AhRr3TTkRC — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 24, 2020

In another tweet, Cardi B wrote, “I don’t understand why ni**as entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a bitch was at the bottom.”

I don’t understand why niggas entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a bitch was at the bottom. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 24, 2020

Cardi has won one Grammy award and 8 nominations while Nicki Minaj has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards but has yet to win.

Niggas be hoes !!!! Smh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s husband Offset also stepped in to defend his wife in a cryptic tweet, which seemed to be aimed at Wiz Khalifa. He wrote, “Ni**as be hoes !!!! Smh.” However, Wiz soon backed down and he tweeted the WAP singer “Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well.”

Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well https://t.co/uPRj3ryfsL — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

Previously, Cardi was awarded the AMA title in 2018 for her hit single ‘Bodak Yellow’. The rapper then returned to the stage virtually to take home the prize again for her song ‘WAP’ with Megan Thee Stallion. Although she didn’t attend the event, she took to Twitter to share her appreciation to fans who voted for her and Megan’s track.

