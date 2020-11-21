Imagining Batman without his biggest archenemy The Clown Prince Of Crime, Joker is next to impossible. Every single time the two came together on screen, the brightest sparks happened and it has brought accolades to the kitty of people involved. It seems like Matt Reeves is also keen on trying his hands on the dynamic in the Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman. While the film already remains on top of the anticipated list, this news will increase excitement a lot more. Read on.

Advertisement

Joker is an antagonist who has edged his name in golden letters in the history. Played by the likes of Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix (both got Oscars for the same character) the character has become an icon. For the longest time, the buzz is that Matt Reeves’ The Batman is said to have references and mentions of the Clown Prince. The latest gossip takes it a step ahead.

Advertisement

As per a report in We Got This Covered, the makers of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman have reconsidered the involvement on Joker in their film, and he will no longer just be a mention. Instead, we will get to see him in the film. But there is a twist to this.

As per the same report, Joker will only be seen in shadows and anonymous shots. His interaction with the cape crusader will be a bare minimum. Yes, you read that right. This could be also a possible way to include the Clown Prince in the sequels and we may finally again have a Batman Vs Joker. But the report also suggests that the makers are not under the pressure of casting a noteworthy actor right now as Joker will only be seen in shadows. It is said that we will not have a good look at his face this time around.

So prepare yourself to spot Joker in Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. The film is in the shooting stage, and the team has been working bard to meet the deadlines. Many stills from the sets have already gone viral, and the trailer that released has upped the excitement.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 Gets New Writers, To Retain R-Rated Certificate, Might Get New Director – New Details Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube