Slow by slow, Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting back in action. Due to the pandemic, the release and shooting of a lot of movies got postponed. One such movie was Black Panther 2. In August, the lead star Chadwick Boseman passed away due to cancer. His demise left everyone heartbroken.

Recently, Marvel cleared the speculations about using digital double to create Chadwick’s face. Marvel Executive said that there is only one Chadwick Boseman. Now, a few days later, there’s a big update on the MCU film.

The shooting of Black Panther 2 is expected to go on floors in July 2021. As reported by THR, the shoot will take place in Atlanta and go on for 6 months. The portal also revealed who will be the villain in the movie.

Narcos: Mexico actor Tenoch Huerta who played Rafael Caro Quintero in the Netflix series will play the villain. However, there is no information revealed about the character he will play. For the past few months, reports of Namor being a part of BP 2 made headlines. So we wonder if Tenoch is playing that character.

Black Panther 2 will have actors Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett reprising their respective roles. Director Ryan Coogler will direct the sequel.

Meanwhile, after Chadwick’s Boseman’s demise fans requested Marvel to not recast T’Challa in the movie. In fact, a lot of them want Shuri, played by Letitia Wright to take ahead the Mantle and rule Wakanda. However, the makers and the actress have not reacted to the fans’ request yet. In the comics too, Shuri takes the ruling seat after T’Challa. So it would be interesting to see if the same happening in the MCU movie or not.

What role do you think Tenoch Huerta will play in Black Panther 2? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

