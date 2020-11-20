The Broken Hearts Gallery Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon

Director: Natalie Krinsky

What’s Good: A fresh tale that isn’t as predictable as you think it would be.

What’s Bad: The fact that the concept was out of the box, but the script fell weak at places.

Loo Break: During the initial 20-25 mins, you may if it’s an emergency situation!

Watch or Not?: It’s definitely worth being aware of this tale. But its repeat value? I’m not sure.

We’ve all faced heartbreak at some point in life. Now, that may not be limited to a partner. Sometimes it’s just life throwing sh*t at you. But either ways, it’s the pain that’s difficult to deal with. Most of us, tend to hold on to the good memories via things that we shared during a relationship. It could be something so simple as a chocolate wrapper. The long term repercussions that it does to you emotionally? That’s what the movie is all about. But don’t worry, you’ll walk out of this one with a smile on your face.

The Broken Hearts Gallery Movie Review: Script Analysis

Writer and director Natalie Krinsky has previously worked on a teenage drama like Gossip Girl. She definitely knew the kind of content that the youth would find relatable, but the good part is that she ensured it wasn’t predictable. There were moments you would expect things to unfold like in the usual rom-com, but Natalie ensured to give it its own sugar and spice. What is also appreciable is that the film reminds you of love, but also your closest BFFs who have always been by your side. No complaints with the dialogues either. In fact, they were pretty good.

What Krinsky could have better worked at is the consistency. Although, the beginning seemed exciting – the script took a while to pick its momentum. What disappointed me was that the impact kind of skipped the beat during the finale. The entire theme revolved around letting go and moving on, via an art gallery which of course is something very little known of. Although debatable, but there remain kind of a contradiction between the theme and the ending of the film.

The Broken Hearts Gallery Movie Review: Star Performance

Geraldine Viswanathan makes Lucy Gulliver very likeable. She has a certain charm that will make you connect with her. Her job was to shoulder the film by herself almost 75% of the screen space. While I’m happy with the most part, the emotional scenes for me weren’t exactly the best. That was one arena where the authenticity could have been worked on.

The star of the film was Dacre Montgomery. I have previously seen him in Stranger Things. So, when you see someone doing exactly opposite to their previous portrayal, that’s the judging point. For me, Dacre is versatile AF and I love this charismatic side of him as Nick, way way more! You cannot miss a glimpse of him every single time he’s on-screen and I guess that what defines an actor the best.

Suki Waterhouse has a limited but special part to play and she makes it worth. Another actor worth a shoutout is Molly Gordon (Amanda). She’s fun, quirky and she’s kickass in certain sequences. Do keep an eye on her banter with Lucy’s boyfriend(s) because those may just be your favourite sequences from the film. Utkarsh Ambudkar played a grey character of sorts and you’d love him, as well as, dislike him. Exactly the emotions that the actor in him would want to instil in you.

The Broken Hearts Gallery Movie Review: Direction, Music

The location manager deserves a special mention first of all. It sure would have made the direction process so much easier for Natalie Krinsky. As much as I loved experiencing the happy moments, the sad ones failed to appeal equally. That’s somewhere you might lose the connection. As far as the direction is concerned, I’m happy with the way the movie panned out but it’s the script that could have been improvised way more.

Music went in sync as well. The songs blended nicely but none that would leave you asking for more.

The Broken Hearts Gallery Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, The Broken Hearts Gallery is sure to bring a smile to your face. It leaves a sweet message but fails to leave a mark in your heart. Amid the pandemic, with little positivity left around us, this one will surely light you up, especially with the luckiest batch of friends that Lucy had!

Three Stars!

The Broken Hearts Gallery Trailer

The Broken Hearts Gallery releases on 20 November, 2020.

