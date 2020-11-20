The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Our weekly dose of Star Wars is back! The fourth episode had no title on DisneyPlus. However, IMDb titled it as ‘The Siege’. So check out how it was.

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito

Director: Carl Weathers

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 Review:

In episode 3, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) meets the fellow Mandalorian. However, he isn’t impressed with their ‘taking off the helmet’ practice. After helping them out, he finally heads with The Child (Baby Yoda) to the place where he is supposed to be. In ‘The Siege’, Mando decides to take a stop at Nevarro to repair his ship. He meets his old friends Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano).

A lot has changed in Nevarro since Din Djarin escaped with The Child after his fight with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). So far, only the viewers know that Moff Gideon is still alive and very much trying to get a track of Mandalorian.

In today’s episode, the trio along with a surprise fourth one go on a deadly mission. The episode ends with a bang as the unexpected happens. As it ends, one can say that the chase has now begun & it doesn’t look good for Mandalorian and The Child.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Direction & More

Carl Weathers aka Greef Karga directed today’s episode and he did a spectacular job. Jon Favreau’s writing only gets better in every episode and he keeps surprising us. The Child melted our hearts again with some cute moments. The humour factor was there too. The fight and action scenes in today’s episode were magnificent. Just like the characters, you also cheer at the end of it.

Overall, Mandalorian is unaware of what & who’s following him in the mission. We hope The Child aka Baby Yoda does some magic with his hands and save themselves when the worst comes. Today’s episode was another hint of a bigger threat coming in the story.

