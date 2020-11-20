Mismatched Review: Star Rating: 3/5 stars (Three Stars)

Once in a while, it is important for us as an audience to revisit the old school rom-com universe which was harmless, and let’s accept this, ‘our guilty pleasure’. Mismatched becomes just that. There is budding love, friendship, infatuation, entangled dynamics and Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf’s old school chemistry. These are people in their late teens figuring out life while they try to mend it with the technology that has dominated them. But is this enough to make a show that leaves a long-lasting impact? Let’s find out.

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singh, Vidya Malvade, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Abhinav Sharma, Devyani Shorey & Ensemble.

Mismatched Review: What’s It About?

He’s searching for his happily ever after (Rohit Saraf). He is 18; I was busy finding my lost sock then. She dreams of being a tech wizard (Prajakta Koli). Whose quintessential mom is busy finding a match for her at 17.

Over three months, this mismatched couple must build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor, and each other. Amid these are other dynamics to, watch the show to witness.

Mismatched Review: What Works?

As mentioned earlier, Mismatched is an easy-breezy harmless show that would remind you of the Bollywood college rom-com that were made before. While on that, it doesn’t stay there. People have evolved, and so has technology. So the ‘millennials’ their problems and tech take centre stage.

What worked for me in Mismatched is the fact how writer Gazal Dhaliwal, Sunayana Kumari and Harsh Vora are unapologetic about the fact that they are taking the same old route of romance. There is a college, hostel and well teenagers with raging hormones. And Dhaliwal and her team giving out her message through that. This is reminiscent of Gazal’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, where she used Bollywood drama as a tool for awareness about same s*x relationships. This time she takes the Main Hoon Na route.

Watching Prajakta Koli is a treat. For a YouTuber who has created numerous characters in her sketches, it is tough to convince people with a new character. Koli does it like it’s a cakewalk. So is Rohit Saraf who brings his naive charm to yet another project again. Together, it is fun to watch the two slowly gel up and fall for each other.

There is Muskkaan Jaferi too. She lights up the screen every time she enters it. Taaruk Raina and Abhinav Sharma play the bullies well. Vidya Malvade deserves a special mention for playing Zeenat. This one was completely unexpected, and I am looking forward to seeing more of her on-screen. Rannvijay is well, Rannvijay, he retains his usual swagger and uses it nicely.

Coming to the point that has been trending on social media over the past week. The music of the show. Director Akarsh Khurana has an ear for music. His films Karwaan and High Jack are successful examples of the same. This time mixing his alumni musicians with some new he creates a partially soothing, partially pop album. My favourites are Prateek Kuhad’s Kaha Ho Tum and Aise Kyun.

There is a homely and sweet feeling in watching rom-coms that are predictable and Mismatched does give that in parts.

Mismatched Review: What Doesn’t Work?

Let me put it in the beginning, THE CLIMAX. I was enjoying how the love dynamics or their messing up was going ahead, the sudden hit that the end gave just made things messier and not for good. The cliff-hanger can be for a season 2, but it did not excite me as a viewer that I wait for a second season.

The show lacks depth in parts. Some characters are edged out well. There are reasons why they behave inhumanly if they do, and they aren’t explored to their fullest. Mismatched focuses more on the campus (which is the motive), but there has to be something more happening there after college hours other than parties. No doubt Muskkaan gets the best arc, but others in the supporting cast look a bit caricatures in front of her.

The gaze at the millennials constantly kept reminding me of adults writing a teenage romance. The viewer is not one with them; he is a distant gazer. And that did not let me get entirely into this world.

Also, the fees of this college is 1.4 Lakhs; the amenities provided don’t seem to be worth that bill. The production design is authentic but can be more thoughtful of the content on paper.

Mismatched Review: Last Words:

If you decide to watch this, wear your nostalgia glasses. Also be ready to be impressed by the majority of the cast including Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf and my hidden gems Muskkaan Jaferi and Vidya Malvade. If you have nothing to relax with this weekend, go for Mismatched, but with no expectations.



