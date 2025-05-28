Netflix is returning with the following chapters of its most loved series. Mismatched, Black Warrant, Maamla Legal Hai, and The Royals are set to return soon with brand-new seasons. Unforgettable characters, a distinctive storyline, and more have captivated the audience, carving a place in viewers’ hearts.

Netflix Indian Shows Returning With New Seasons

1. Mismatched S4

IMDb rating: 6

6 Director: Akarsh Khurana & Nipun Dharmadhikari

This beloved coming-of-age romance has grown with Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf’s characters Dimple and Rishi as they navigate the complexities of young love and personal growth. Season 3 saw them face new challenges in their relationships and careers. Their chemistry, paired with a heartfelt storyline and standout soundtracks including hits like “Aise Kyun” and “Ishq Hai”, has resonated deeply with their young fans.

Season 4 is said to be the final season of the romance drama series. It will bring the beloved gang back one last time in a heartfelt farewell that promises to make fans laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again.

producer Ronnie Screwvala at RSVP Movies spoke about the season renewal. He said, “We’re thrilled to bring Mismatched back for one last season. This show has become a true fan favorite, and the love for Dimple and Rishi has grown with every season. It’s been amazing to see how their story has sparked conversations, inspired fan theories, and built such a passionate community. Our collaboration with Netflix has helped shape a series that feels both personal and universal, and we’re excited to return with more of the emotion, chaos, and charm that audiences have come to love.”

2. The Royals S2

IMDb rating: 4.1

4.1 Director: Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana

The Royals has a glamorous take on the modern-day Indian royal family starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, and Sakshi Tanwar, among others. The series is a blend of romance, ambition, and betrayal. The Royals marks a cultural moment as the first Indian series to trend in Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows across 58 countries. Season 2 promises to turn up the heat with even more intrigue, drama, and twists.

Creator, Showrunner, and Producer Rangita Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications said, “Season 1 of The Royals was our love letter to the romcom genre; palaces, polo races, midnight masqued balls, fort-top romps and raves—love at its most chaotic and charming. That struck a chord and trended globally. This told us just one thing: we had to come back for more. We are thrilled to team up with Netflix for a second season that’s going to be bigger, bolder, and even more fabulous. Expect more fire, more feisty banter, and yes, a whole lot of drama. Because in our world, the crowns may be metaphorical—but the chaos is royally real.”

3. Black Warrant S2

IMDb rating: 8

8 Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Black Warrant is a dramatised retelling of Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury’s book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer. This prison drama offers an unflinching look into the Indian prison system through memorable characters. The show showcases power, justice, survival, and the harsh realities of Tihar Jail. The series is praised for its authenticity and bold storytelling, while Zahan Kapoor, as Sunil Kumar Gupta, turned out to be a breakout star.

On the reception of Season 1, creator-director Vikramaditya Motwane shares, “The love and appreciation we’ve received for Black Warrant has been overwhelming and deeply encouraging. Collaborating with Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Confluence Media to bring Sunil Gupta’s unique perspective and powerful story to life has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. We’re grateful to Sunil for trusting us with his story, and to our stellar cast and crew for bringing such heart and conviction to this world. We can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Season 2, as we dive deeper into the human stories, moral complexities, and raw realities of life inside Tihar.”

4. Maamla Legal Hai S2

IMDB rating: 8

8 Director: Rahul Pandey

Maamla Legal Hai season 1 delivers courtroom humour, showcasing everyday chaos at the Patparganj District Court in a light-hearted take. The filming of season 2 has already begun with a fresh dose of dis-order and eccentric legal battles. It features Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi as lawyers, and all are set to make a comeback. The new season also introduces the multi-talented Dinesh Lal Yadav, known as Nirahua, and the always entertaining Kusha Kapila, who joins the cast with her signature spark.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “There’s a special kind of joy, nervousness, and excitement in bringing back shows that have truly found a home in people’s hearts. Each of the shows we are announcing today have carved its own space in pop culture, and for good reason. What’s exciting and special is how diverse these stories are – from young love to prison drama to a royal rom-com and a sitcom. We hope to make every return feel like a homecoming for the fans.”

Netflix has a strong lineup for 2025, including the aforementioned shows with fan-favorite shows like Delhi Crime, Kohrra, Rana Naidu, and The Great Indian Kapil Show also returning with new seasons. The platform continues to work with top Indian creators to bring stories that are full of heart, humor, and memorable characters. Expect more drama, love, laughs, and iconic moments in the year ahead.

