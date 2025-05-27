The immensely talented Indian actor Ram Kapoor, who became a household name after starring in popular television shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se, is all set for an exciting small-screen project. The 51-year-old actor will play the lead role in Mistry, the Indian version of the Emmy-winning series Monk. Read on to learn more about Mistry, including its release date, basic plot, and streaming platform.

Mistry – Plot & Cast

According to a report by Deadline, Ram Kapoor will play the titular role of a detective named Armaan Mistry in the upcoming series. He will play an eccentric yet brilliant character who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder and works as a special consultant with the Mumbai Police. In the series, Ram Kapoor’s character, who has a solid reputation, ostensibly helps solve cases that baffle even the most experienced officers. Mistry also features Mona Singh as senior cop Sehmat Siddiqui, Shikha Talsania, and Kshitish Date in interesting roles. The series has been directed by Rishab Seth.

When & Where To Watch Ram Kapoor’s Mistry?

Mistry will start streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform from 27th June 2025. As of now, it is not clear how many episodes Mistry will have and whether all of them will be released at once on the streaming platform.

What’s the Parent Series ‘Monk’ All About?

Monk is a police procedural dramedy that consists of eight seasons, and it was aired between 2002 and 2009. It features Tony Shalhoub as the titular protagonist, Adrian Monk, a brilliant former cop turned private detective, who suffers from OCD and multiple phobias. He solves complex crimes for the San Francisco Police Department while dealing with the unsolved case of his wife’s death.

Monk – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

Monk holds an impressive critics’ score of 89% on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It has a user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb. The series has won eight Emmy Awards (including Tony Shalhoub in the Lead Actor category) and a Golden Globe for Best Actor, among other accolades.

Mistry Teaser

