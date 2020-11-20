Who isn’t eagerly awaiting the release of the next season of Netflix’s La Casa De Papel? The shooting of the fifth season of the Spanish crime drama, known worldwide by its English name – Money Heist, is currently underway and show director, Jesus Colmenar shared a BTS still of the same on social media.

Jesus Colmenar took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself sitting behind the camera while wearing a mask. What caught our attention more was the caption he shared along with it. In it, he mentions that the Pandemic wasn’t going to stop them and that they continue to roll.

Jesus Colmenar took to the social media platform, and sharing a picture from the sets of Money Heist, wrote, “Y resistimos. Y seguimos rodando, en primera línea, a pesar de todo. Con todas nuestras fuerzas. Esta Pandemia no nos va a detener. Ahora más que nunca, somos La Resistencia. #LaCasaDePapel #LCDP5 #MoneyHeist @vancouvermediaproducciones @netflix @netflixes”

His post in English translates to, “And we resist. And we continue to roll, on the front line, despite everything. With all our strength. This Pandemic is not going to stop us. Now more than ever, we are The Resistance. #LaCasaDePapel # LCDP5 #MoneyHeist @vancouvermediaproducciones @netflix @netflixes” (Translated by Google)

Jesus Colmenar’s post has been receiving tons of positive response from Money Heist fans worldwide. While most are commenting with hearts, a few have also penned their thoughts. One reply reads, “Cannot wait! 👺 Stay safe Jesus and to the entire cast & crew of LCDP! 🙏🏼 All the love from the Philippines”

Money Heist has given us some of our favourite characters like The Professor, Tokyo, Lisbon, Alicia Sierra, Rio, Denver and stars Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente and loads more.

Talking about Money Heist 5, this instalment is said to be the last of La Casa De Papel. The fourth season ended with Raquel joining the other gang members in the Bank Of Spain. Gandia killed Alba Flores’ Nairobi, and it left everyone heartbroken. But the thrilling cliffhanger is Najwa Nimri’s Alicia Sierra finding out Professor’s whereabouts.

