Money Heist has formed a massive fan base for itself over the years in India. The craze around La Casa de Papel Season 4 remained unprecedented. Something similar happened when Itziar Ituño was recently seen crooning Chunari Chunari. The song is a hit track from Biwi No. 1 featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

For the unversed, Itziar Ituño plays the role of Raquel Murillo (Lisbon) in La Casa de Papel. Last weekend a video surfaced online where the actress could be seen sharing her love for Bollywood. She also shared that she loves Bollywood dances a lot.

When asked if she remembers any track, Itziar Ituño sang Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen’s Chunari Chunari. The highlight remained when the Money Heist beauty crooned the tune of the chorus as she did not know the exact lyrics. But it was quite evident that she is really fond of the song.

Now, reacting to it all, Sushmita Sen took to Twitter and shared a rather desi reaction. The actress shared a fan tweet of Itziar Ituño’s video and wrote, “Yeh baat!!!”

Check out Sushmita’s reaction below:

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen is currently making a lot of noise over her comeback with web series, Aarya. The actress recently opened up about her hiatus in a conversation with IANS.

“I used my time off to give myself some breathing space and introspect as things were moving really fast over the last few years. My time off helped me focus on the personal, professional, social and psychological aspects of my life. It was a wonderful time to gather my thoughts and look at things differently. It reiterated the fact that things are always changing and you have to find your own way to stay relevant,” said the actress.

The actress also opened up about the response to Aarya. “The response to Aarya has been overwhelmingly great. An entire team of fantastic people put this show together and we knew we were creating something magical with Aarya’. However, even we could not fathom the kind of response it has received. It has been a really heart-warming journey,” said Sushmita Sen.

