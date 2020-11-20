Chaos Walking Trailer Review: Tom Holland in the last few years has become a synonym to Spider-Man. While he is continuing to be the much loved Marvel superhero, the actor is constantly surprising his fans. Just a couple of months back we saw him flaunting his acting skills in The Devil All The Time and now he is back with the trailer of another promising movie, Chaos Walking.

Along with Tom Holland, Chaos Walking stars Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas and others. The film promises to be quite a thrilling ride with a good dose of sci-fi elements as well.

Chaos Walking is about a dystopian land where all the girls are dead now and all the boys suffer from an issue which they call ‘The Noise’. It’s a force which makes everyone hear each other’s thoughts. As Viola played by Daisy Ridley crash lands from another planet her life is threatened. Todd played Tom Holland decides to protect her from the harm but for that, they have to survive a lot of challenges. On his journey, Todd will also have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

The story carries huge novelty value and that’s the part which makes it most exciting. The dystopian world makes you scared but it’s exciting at the same time. Furthermore, a well-made sci-fi film is always a treat to watch and this one looks like one. The star cast is powerful and further raises the impact.

Overall, Chaos Walking looks like a film which fans will have a tough time waiting for. The film is all set to open in 2021 and I for one am damn excited for it. Tell us the release date already, Tom!

Chaos Walking has been directed by Doug Liman. The screenplay is by Charlie Kaufman, Patrick Ness, Jamie Linden, John Lee Hancock, Gary Spinelli, and Lindsey Beer. Lionsgate Films, 3 Arts Entertainment, ImageMovers, and Allison Shearmur Productions are bankrolling the movie.

What are your thoughts about the Chaos Walking trailer? Let us know in the comments section down below.

