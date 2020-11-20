Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are like a dream couple. Everything they do for each other always grabs headlines. The much in love couple became parents recently and are on cloud nine since then.

Advertisement

Now, Sophie has done something for her hubby and 4-month-old daughter Willa which stole our hearts. Continue reading further to find out what it is.

Sophie Turner got fresh ink in honour of her husband Joe Jonas and their nearly four-month-old infant Willa! The initials J (for Joe) and W (for Willa) made their debut on the underside of Sophie’s wrist in a photo on her Instagram Story on Nov. 19. Check out the pictures below:

sophie turner getting a necklace with her daughter willa’s birthdate and a tattoo of the first letter of her name is just wholesome content 🥰 pic.twitter.com/at6UljQeDb — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) November 19, 2020 Advertisement

Just three days prior, Sophie also paid homage to her baby girl after sharing a selfie of herself wearing a gold necklace with an inscription of Willa’s birthdate: “22.07.20” Meanwhile, Joe Jonas recently got a tattoo himself. The tattoo had a keyhole and a woman peeping through it. Fans were convinced that the woman looking through the keyhole was non-other than Sophie Turner. Check out the tattoo below:

Joe revealed in October, that woman was actually a drawing of Sophie! Sophie and Joe seem to prefer little gestures like this here and there online, instead of making over-the-top posts or announcements about their personal life.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are occasionally spotted on strolls with Willa, like when the family of three stepped out for a neighbourhood stroll on Nov. 13. Baby Willa didn’t make her debut in public until the beginning of October when she went for a ride in a pram with her parents.

We love how Sophie and Joe like to celebrate milestones online from time to time, like this time it was Sophie’s new tattoo.

What do you think about Sophie Turner’s new tattoo and gesture towards hubby Joe Jonas and baby Willa? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Also, stick to Koimoi for more such updates.

Must Read: Monster Song Out! Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes Belt Out Their Inner Battles In The Video



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube