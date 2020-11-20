Fans of Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber rejoice as the much-awaited song Monster is finally out! The two Canadian singers finally collaborated on what was once thought to be impossible. Now that the song is finally here, fans are thoroughly enjoying it.

The entire nation of Canada is ecstatic right now because Shawn and Justin have collaborated. It’s well known that Shawn once dated Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber, and many fans believed that the two pop stars would never collaborate.

With the release of their song Monster, it’s clear that there’s no bad blood between the two singers. The new track reflects on the inner battles of the two artists as they rose to fame at a fairly young age. The song also talks about the ‘falling off’ the pedestal and asking if they would be the monster then.

Justin Bieber also talks about his struggle as he made his entry into the world of music as a teenager. The lyrics of the song goes, “I was 15 when the world put me on a pedestal/I had big dreams of doing shows and making memories/ Made some bad moves trying to act cool upset by their jealousy/ Lifting me up, lifting me up, yeah and tearing me down, tearing me down, down, down,/ Take responsibility for everything I’ve done, holding it against me like you’re the holy one.”

In the music video, Shawn Mendes and Justin can be seen singing on a roof which signifies the pedestal in their song. Both are seen wearing simple white and beige T-shirts as they belt out this track into the camera within a moody dark setting.

Check out Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes’ brand new song Monster below:

Before the music video was released, the two Canadian singers filmed a live stream together, which you can watch below.

Speculations of their collaboration began spreading like wildfire after Bieber and Hailey were seen visiting Shawn’s home studio on August 20 this year.

What do you think about their new song ‘Monster’? Let us know in the comments below.

